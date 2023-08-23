Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Competition set for Sept. 23

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The 67th Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Competition will be held on Sept. 23 at Penn Harris Camp Bill Bypass, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Doors open at 12 p.m., and the luncheon banquet begins at 1 p.m. The competition will be streamed online on Facebook at 2:30 p.m.

Banquet tickets are $35 for adults, $18 for children ages 3-11 and free for ages 2 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at www.padairy.org.