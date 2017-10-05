Pennsylvania dairy princess crowned

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Yvonne Longenecker of Williamsburg, Blair County, will represent the state’s dairy industry at events across the state for the next year as its 61st Pennsylvania Dairy Princess.

Her coronation, Sept. 23, concluded a three-day competition with 26 other county dairy princesses.

Longenecker was crowned by outgoing state princess Halee Wasson of State College, Centre County.

Alternates

Two alternates also were selected during the evening festivities. First alternate is Centre County Dairy Princess Gretchen Little.

Second alternate is Chester County Princess Casandra Blickley, 20, of Elverson, Chester County.

Other finalists

In addition to Yvonne, Gretchen and Casandra, the four other selected finalists were: Taylor Pool, 20, Berks County Dairy Princess, from Robesonia; Jenna Harnish, 17, Bradford County Dairy Princess, from Ulster; Katrina Bliss, 17, Huntingdon County Dairy Princess, from Huntingdon; and Mary Wurzbach, 19, York County Dairy Princess, from Brogue.

Lebanon County Dairy Princess Millena Bashore, 16, of Annville, was voted Miss Congeniality by the other county princesses.

Cumberland County Dairy Princess Courtney Walter, 18, of Carlisle, won the Royal Recipe contest.

Bedford County Dairy Princess Ann Stenning, 16, of New Enterprise, took honorable mention honors with her presentation and scrapbook.

Lancaster County Dairy Princess Hannah Gockley, 17, of Mohnton was runner up in the radio spot competition.

Butler County Dairy Princess Maggie Rasp, 17, of Evans City took honorable mention with her radio spot and speech.

Erie County Dairy Princess Haley Dombrowski-Little, 16, of Wattsburg received honorable mentions for her dairy promotion knowledge and her speech.