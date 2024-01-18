Pennsylvania Farm Link succession webinar set for Feb. 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Farm Link, in collaboration with the Sustainable Agricultural Research and Education Program, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and University of Maryland are offering a free webinar on Feb. 19 at noon to learn about a family’s farm succession planning process, what went wrong and how to avoid the same mistakes for your own farm.

The speaker is Paul Goeringer, a Senior Faculty Specialist and the Extension Legal Specialist at the University of Maryland. He joined the University of Maryland’s Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics in 2012. His research and extension program is focused on agricultural leases, energy leases, landowner liability, production contracts, agricultural nuisance issues, environmental law and estate planning issues impacting agricultural producers in Maryland.

He grew up on his family’s wheat and cattle operation in western Oklahoma. Goeringer graduated from Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics. He received his law degree from the University of Oklahoma.

Registration for this event is free, but required. Learn more at www.pafarmlink.org/register-succession-webinar.