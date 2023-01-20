Tweet on Twitter

Share on Facebook

Jan. 10, 2023

Sale Total: $420,125

BEEF

Lots: 42

Grand champion: Amy Pecora, Fayette County

Bid: $20,000

Buyer: Bell and Evans Poultry and The Giant Company

Reserve champion: Karli Berkheimer, York County

Bid: $6,500

Buyer: Saubels Markets

LAMB

Lots: 120

Grand champion: Madaline Tewell, Bedford County

Bid: $10,000

Buyer: HJ Towing and Recovery, Terry and Riley Shetron

Reserve champion: Paisley Mumford, Armstrong County

Bid: $10,000

Buyer: Bell and Evans Poultry, U.S. Congressman GT Thompson and Fulton Bank

GOAT

Lots: 80

Grand champion: Gavin Molnar, Lebanon County

Bid: $7,000

Buyer: Bell and Evans Poultry, U.S. Congressman GT Thompson and Fulton Bank

Reserve champion: Allie Zeigler, Somerset County

Bid: $4,500

Buyer: HJ Towing and Recovery

SWINE

Lots: 158

Grand champion: Morgan Kimmel

Bid: $11,000

Buyer: Bell and Evans Poultry, The Giant Company

Reserve champion: Trent Stadtmiller

Bid: $5,000

Buyer: Country View Family Farms

RABBITS

Lots: 10

Grand champion: Kerri Kujappu

Bid: $5,800

Buyer: New Holland Sales Stables

Reserve champion: Marissa Yutzy

Bid: $3,700

Buyer: Conewago Enterprises Inc

2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Sale of Champions 1 of 10