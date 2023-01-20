2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show Sale of Champions

Jan. 10, 2023
Sale Total: $420,125
BEEF
Lots: 42
Grand champion: Amy Pecora, Fayette County
Bid: $20,000
Buyer: Bell and Evans Poultry and The Giant Company
Reserve champion: Karli Berkheimer, York County
Bid: $6,500
Buyer: Saubels Markets
LAMB
Lots: 120
Grand champion: Madaline Tewell, Bedford County
Bid: $10,000
Buyer: HJ Towing and Recovery, Terry and Riley Shetron
Reserve champion: Paisley Mumford, Armstrong County
Bid: $10,000
Buyer: Bell and Evans Poultry, U.S. Congressman GT Thompson and Fulton Bank
GOAT
Lots: 80
Grand champion: Gavin Molnar, Lebanon County
Bid: $7,000
Buyer: Bell and Evans Poultry, U.S. Congressman GT Thompson and Fulton Bank
Reserve champion: Allie Zeigler, Somerset County
Bid: $4,500
Buyer: HJ Towing and Recovery
SWINE
Lots: 158
Grand champion: Morgan Kimmel
Bid: $11,000
Buyer: Bell and Evans Poultry, The Giant Company
Reserve champion: Trent Stadtmiller
Bid: $5,000
Buyer: Country View Family Farms
RABBITS
Lots: 10
Grand champion: Kerri Kujappu
Bid: $5,800
Buyer: New Holland Sales Stables
Reserve champion: Marissa Yutzy
Bid: $3,700
Buyer: Conewago Enterprises Inc
