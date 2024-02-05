Pennsylvania Game Breeders and Hunting Preserves Conference set for Feb. 19

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The 2024 Pennsylvania Game Breeders and Hunting Preserves Conference will be held Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Feb. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at The Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center, 215 Innovation Blvd., State College, Pennsylvania.

Gamebird breeders, hunting preserve owners and sports enthusiasts are invited to enjoy educational presentations, updates from industry commissions and associations and valuable networking opportunities with experts and peers, staying at the forefront of the gamebird industry. Additionally, educational presentations will include food safety and proper handling in field dressing, hunting preserves management, hosting a benefit shoot workshop and more.

Space is limited. Preregistration is highly recommended.

For more information and to register, visit web.cvent.com/event/77cfca2f-3507-4121-b006-14f70b687dfb/summary.