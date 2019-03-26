Pennsylvania, Ohio teaming to send help to Nebraska farmers

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Farmers from western Pennsylvania are coordinating efforts with a group out of Ohio, Ohio Relief Haulers, who are taking relief supplies, hay and feed to the flood victims in Nebraska.

Nikole Stuchal, Harrisville, and J.R. Byers, Rouseville, are the point people in Pennsylvania. They are working closely with Travis and Brittany Hamlin of Rootstown, Ohio.

The Ohio convoy will be leaving at 4 a.m. April 5, and the group from Pennsylvania is leaving the evening of April 5.

What is needed

Ohio Relief Haulers has an extensive list on its Facebook page of items that are needed, including personal and first aid items, as well as medical supplies. Feed and hay for the livestock, and fencing supplies, are urgently needed.

Anyone who is interested in donating supplies is asked to call one of the contact people to make arrangements. In Pennsylvania, call J.R. Byers, 814-657-6128, or Nikole Stuchal, 724-301-1038. In Ohio, call Brittany Hamlin, 330-281-2860.