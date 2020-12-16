Pennsylvania preserves 2,710 acres of farmland in 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania safeguarded 2,710 acres on 32 farms in 17 counties through the state’s nation-leading farmland preservation Program. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Dec. 12 its year-end totals for the farmland preservation program.

The 32 farms preserved today are in Adams, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Clinton, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lehigh, Lycoming, Monroe, Northampton, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties. These farms include fruit, vegetable, equine, crop, livestock, sheep, goat and dairy operations.

Since the program began in 1988, federal, state, county and local governments have purchased permanent easements on 5,813 Pennsylvania farms totaling 591,819 acres.

Farms preserved by county:

Adams County

The Donald, Diane, Curtis and Christopher MacBeth Farm #2, a 30-acre fruit and vegetable operation

The Rex Sr., Ricky O. and Terry J. Farm, a 47-acre fruit and vegetable operation

Berks County

The Glenden and Hallie Martin Farm, a 119- acre crop and livestock operation

RS Enterprises Holdings Corp., a PA Corporation, a 44-acre crop and livestock operation

The Charlotte E. Sunday Farm, a 163-acre crop and livestock operation

Bucks County

The Sara B. MacGowan Farm, a 31-acre equine operation

Butler County

Taggart #1 2020, a 73-acre crop operation

Clinton County

The George W. and Fay L. Courter Farm, a 137-acre crop and livestock operation

Cumberland County

Barrick Farms, LLC, a 482-acre crop operation

The Mabel L. Strock Farm, a 61-acre crop operation

Dauphin County

The Murray and Rhonda Laudenslager Farm #3, a 23-acre crop operation

Lancaster County

The Philip E. and Sharon L. Fullerton Farm, a 19-acre sheep and goat operation

The Jeremy L. and Jay A. Garber Farm, a 37-acre crop operation

The D Neidigh Farm, a 159-acre crop operation

The David James Nolt Farm, a 96-acre crop operation

TTJ Enterprises, LLC, a 48-acre sheep and goat operation

The John Ivan and Suetta N. Zimmerman Farm, a 48-acre dairy operation

Lawrence County

The Betsy Musser Farm, a 130-acre crop operation

Lehigh County

The Jared and Andrea Hermany Farm, a 31-acre crop operation

The Richard W. Hermany Farm, a 17-acre crop operation

Lycoming County

The Robert Lehman Farm, a 144-acre crop operation

Monroe County

The LaRue High Farm #2, a 98-acre crop operation

The LaRue High Farm #3, a 41-acre crop operation

Northampton County

Moore Township Farm #6, a 26-acre crop operation

Sutliff Farms #3, a 37-acre crop operation

The Gladys L. Estate Werner Farm, a 54-acre crop operation

Washington County

Deemer/Blank, an 86-acre crop and livestock operation

Wayne County

Courtright Farm #1, a 165-acre crop and livestock operation

Westmoreland County

The Gregg L. and Kimberly R. Goldstrohm Farm #1, a 109-acre crop and livestock operation

York County

The Robert B. and Judy K. Burchett Farm #3, a 78-acre crop operation

The Russell S. and Jennifer L. Towson Farm #1, a 26-acre crop and livestock operation

Willow Brook Farm, LLC, a 51-acre crop operation