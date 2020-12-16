Pennsylvania preserves 2,710 acres of farmland in 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania safeguarded 2,710 acres on 32 farms in 17 counties through the state’s nation-leading farmland preservation Program. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced Dec. 12 its year-end totals for the farmland preservation program.
The 32 farms preserved today are in Adams, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Clinton, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lehigh, Lycoming, Monroe, Northampton, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties. These farms include fruit, vegetable, equine, crop, livestock, sheep, goat and dairy operations.
Since the program began in 1988, federal, state, county and local governments have purchased permanent easements on 5,813 Pennsylvania farms totaling 591,819 acres.
Farms preserved by county:
Adams County
The Donald, Diane, Curtis and Christopher MacBeth Farm #2, a 30-acre fruit and vegetable operation
The Rex Sr., Ricky O. and Terry J. Farm, a 47-acre fruit and vegetable operation
Berks County
The Glenden and Hallie Martin Farm, a 119- acre crop and livestock operation
RS Enterprises Holdings Corp., a PA Corporation, a 44-acre crop and livestock operation
The Charlotte E. Sunday Farm, a 163-acre crop and livestock operation
Bucks County
The Sara B. MacGowan Farm, a 31-acre equine operation
Butler County
Taggart #1 2020, a 73-acre crop operation
Clinton County
The George W. and Fay L. Courter Farm, a 137-acre crop and livestock operation
Cumberland County
Barrick Farms, LLC, a 482-acre crop operation
The Mabel L. Strock Farm, a 61-acre crop operation
Dauphin County
The Murray and Rhonda Laudenslager Farm #3, a 23-acre crop operation
Lancaster County
The Philip E. and Sharon L. Fullerton Farm, a 19-acre sheep and goat operation
The Jeremy L. and Jay A. Garber Farm, a 37-acre crop operation
The D Neidigh Farm, a 159-acre crop operation
The David James Nolt Farm, a 96-acre crop operation
TTJ Enterprises, LLC, a 48-acre sheep and goat operation
The John Ivan and Suetta N. Zimmerman Farm, a 48-acre dairy operation
Lawrence County
The Betsy Musser Farm, a 130-acre crop operation
Lehigh County
The Jared and Andrea Hermany Farm, a 31-acre crop operation
The Richard W. Hermany Farm, a 17-acre crop operation
Lycoming County
The Robert Lehman Farm, a 144-acre crop operation
Monroe County
The LaRue High Farm #2, a 98-acre crop operation
The LaRue High Farm #3, a 41-acre crop operation
Northampton County
Moore Township Farm #6, a 26-acre crop operation
Sutliff Farms #3, a 37-acre crop operation
The Gladys L. Estate Werner Farm, a 54-acre crop operation
Washington County
Deemer/Blank, an 86-acre crop and livestock operation
Wayne County
Courtright Farm #1, a 165-acre crop and livestock operation
Westmoreland County
The Gregg L. and Kimberly R. Goldstrohm Farm #1, a 109-acre crop and livestock operation
York County
The Robert B. and Judy K. Burchett Farm #3, a 78-acre crop operation
The Russell S. and Jennifer L. Towson Farm #1, a 26-acre crop and livestock operation
Willow Brook Farm, LLC, a 51-acre crop operation
