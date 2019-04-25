Performance-tested bull sale grosses $261,400

ROCK SPRINGS, Pa. — Beef producers earned $261,400 for top bulls at the 46th Pennsylvania Performance Tested Bull Sale March 29.

Producers from across Pennsylvania and neighboring states sold 88 Angus, Hereford, Red Angus, Simmental, Black Hereford and SimAngus bulls. Bulls averaged $2,970 per head.

The bulls completed a 112-day test at the Pennsylvania Livestock Evaluation Center in Pennsylvania Furnace that evaluated average daily gain, carcass traits and feed efficiency.

After the testing period, the bulls were ultrasonically scanned to determine ribeye area, marbling and fat thickness. They were also examined for breeding soundness.

Prospective buyers can review this data, which often includes expected progeny differences enhanced with results of genetic marker testing.

The high-selling bull was an Angus consignment from Rains Angus of Mercer, which sold for $5,300 to Denver Cramer of Shade Gap.

The top-indexing Hereford, consigned by Slayton’s Beardance Farm of Bedford, sold for $5,000 to Brian Beitzel of Accident, Maryland.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Performance Bull Testing Program, contact Greg Hubbard at 814-238-2527 or ghubbard@pa.gov, or visit www.livestockevaluationcenter.com.