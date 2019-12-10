Photo gallery: Linesville Lighted Tractor Parade

Tractors were decked out with lights and other decorations for the Linesville Lighted Tractor Parade, on Dec. 7, in Linesville, Pennsylvania.

LINESVILLE, Pa. — The sixth annual Linesville Lighted Tractor Parade drew thousands to the small town in Crawford County.

Tractors and other farm equipment, big and small, new and old, were decked out with Christmas lights as they paraded through downtown Linesville Dec. 7. Many tractors pulled elaborately decorated and themed floats made from hay wagons and trailers. One even pulled a pontoon boat.

The parade began in 2014 with six lawn mowers. This year, 104 tractors participated. Chad Loucks, one of the parade organizers, said Linesville now hosts the largest lighted tractor parade in the U.S.

“The whole community has really gotten behind this and embraced it,” Loucks said. “That’s what makes it totally unique.”

(Photos by Farm and Dairy Staff Reporter Rachel Wagoner)

candy combine in tractor parade
Chad Loucks drives the "candy combine" in the Linesville Lighted Tractor Parade on Dec. 7, in Linesville, Pennsylvania. The combine had 6,000 lights on it.
holstein made from round bales
North Shore Dairy Farm made a larger-than-life Holstein for the Linesville Lighted Tractor Parade on Dec. 7, in Linesville, Pennsylvania.
line of lighted tractors
A line of lighted tractors comes down Erie Street into downtown Linesville for the Lighted Tractor Parade on Dec. 7, in Linesville, Pennsylvania.
hay wagon turned into lighted tractor float
A hay wagon was transformed into a winter wonderland for the Linesville Lighted Tractor Parade on Dec. 7, in Linesville, Pennsylvania.
blue tractor in parade
This Ford tractor shown bright blue in the Linesville Lighted Tractor Parade on Dec. 7.
line of lighted tractors
A line of lighted tractors comes down Erie Street into downtown Linesville for the Lighted Tractor Parade on Dec. 7, in Linesville, Pennsylvania.
tractor pulling trailer
Tractors big and small participated in the sixth annual Linesville Tractor Parade on Dec. 7.
lighted tractor parade crowd
Thousands of people turned up in Linesville for the sixth annual Lighted Tractor Parade, touted to be the largest in the U.S.
lighted tractor parade ffa
Albion FFA was one of several FFA or 4-H clubs to participate in the annual Linesville Tractor Parade.
Tractors were decked out with lights and other decorations for the Linesville Lighted Tractor Parade, on Dec. 7, in Linesville, Pennsylvania.

