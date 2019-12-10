Photo gallery: Linesville Lighted Tractor Parade

LINESVILLE, Pa. — The sixth annual Linesville Lighted Tractor Parade drew thousands to the small town in Crawford County.

Tractors and other farm equipment, big and small, new and old, were decked out with Christmas lights as they paraded through downtown Linesville Dec. 7. Many tractors pulled elaborately decorated and themed floats made from hay wagons and trailers. One even pulled a pontoon boat.

The parade began in 2014 with six lawn mowers. This year, 104 tractors participated. Chad Loucks, one of the parade organizers, said Linesville now hosts the largest lighted tractor parade in the U.S.

“The whole community has really gotten behind this and embraced it,” Loucks said. “That’s what makes it totally unique.”

(Photos by Farm and Dairy Staff Reporter Rachel Wagoner)

2019 Linesville Lighted Tractor Parade 1 of 10