Pork industry scholarships deadline Feb. 16

DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Pork Board announces the opening of the application period of the 2018 Pork Industry Scholarships.

This program is open to college juniors and seniors who have plans to pursue a career in swine production management or a related field.

In addition, students who will be seeking to attend veterinary or graduate school with an emphasis on swine are encouraged to apply.

The National Pork Board will award up to 21 scholarships totaling $48,000.

The top applicant will receive $5,000, the second-ranked applicant will receive $3,500 and all others will receive $2,000.

Apply. The guidelines for the scholarship application and the online form can be found at www.pork.org/scholarship.

The deadline for application submission is Feb. 16. Following review and selection, recipients will be notified in April.