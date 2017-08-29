Portage County Fair 2017

<

1 View Portage County - donated hog This year's donated hog was purchased by Leppo Rents Bobcat of Akron for $7.50/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo)

2 View Portage County - reserve carcass R2K Contracting, Rob Swauger, bought Alana Brabson’s reserve champion hog carcass for $18/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo)

3 View Portage County - grand carcass Mackenzie Langford sold her grand champion hog carcass for $31/pound to Oscar Brugmann Sand and Gravel. Vincent and Victor Pernicani, Alan Brugmann, Danielle Taylor and Shannon Aldrich represented the buyer. (Katy Mumaw photo)

4 View Portage County - reserve hog The Paradise Lake Country Club purchased Brooke Saxton’s reserve champion hog for $33/pound. Photo includes buyers Rod and Tyler Bragg. (Katy Mumaw photo)

5 View Portage County - grand hog Lauren Lynn sold her 279 pound grand champion hog for $40/pound to Sarchione Auto Group, Randolph, Ohio. Representing Sarchione were Eric Clarke, Dane Wise and John Sarchione. (Katy Mumaw photo)

6 View Portage grand beef carcass Shelby Morehead sold her 864-pound champion carcass steer for a record $8 a pound to Dane Wise of Sarchione Chevrolet. She was joined by Halle Morehed.

7 View Portage grand carcass lamb Nathan Swift sold his 58-pound champion carcass lamb for $22 a pound to Steve Miner of Miner’s Tractor Sales.

8 View Portage grand chickens Adam Ryan sold his grand champion pen of chickens for $1,050 to Hartville Hardware, represented by Amber Ringer.

9 View Portage grand duck William Baer sold his 6.85-pound grand champion duck for $825 to Curtis and Erin Ahrens, holding Evan and Leah, of Ahrens Farms and Stables.

10 View Portage grand goat 2 Alana Brabson sold her 88-pound grand champion market goat for $1,800 to Ahrens Farms and Stables, Ahrens Club Pigs, and Olde Wood Limited.

11 View Portage grand goose Elizabeth Carson sold her 12-pound grand champion goose for $1,500 to David and Barb Bailey, of North Bloomfield.

12 View Portage grand lamb Lauren Lynn sold her 145-pound grand champion lamb for $15 a pound to Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Carli Willis, Jamie Willis and Stevie Jo.

13 View Portage grand rabbit pen Ammon Hottensmith sold his grand champion pen of rabbits for $900 to Pettigrew Feed & Hardware.

14 View Portage grand steer Caroline Blay sold her 1,330-pound champion steer for $8.50 a pound to Sarchione Ford.

15 View Portage grand turkey Michael Kline sold his 26.45-pound champion turkey for $2,000 to Brad and Nancy Polen of Polen Meats.

16 View Portage reserve beef carcass Erika Scott sold her 698-pound reserve champion carcass steer for $8.75 a pound to Tim and Diane Wise, for Custom Laser.

17 View Portage reserve carcass lamb Hannah Skinner sold her 66-pound reserve champion carcass lamb for $21 a pound to Joe and Cody Wittensolder, along with Axle (front left), of Widdensolder Realty.

18 View Portage reserve chickens Jacob Mix sold his reserve champion pen of chickens for $650 to Darrell and Mackenzie Langord of Sunrise Springs Water Co.

19 View Portage reserve duck Jacob Mix sold his 7.6-pound reserve champion duck for $600 to Paul and Paula Hyde, of Hyde’s Automotive.

20 View Portage reserve goat Kamryn Lynn sold her 76-pound reserve champion goat for $1,350 to Joe and Patti Wittensoldner of Wittensoldner Realty.

21 View Portage reserve goose Riley Shultz sold his 12.75-pound reserve champion goose for $700 to Theresa Heibel of Memorial Animal Hospital.

22 View Portage reserve lamb Alana Brabson sold her 140-pound reserve champion market lamb for $14 a pound to Polen Meats, Erv-n-del Farm, and Zach Ranta.

23 View Portage reserve rabbits Cameron Langford sold his reserve champion pen of rabbits for $1,000 to Wendy Weese of East Manufacturing. Mackenzie Langford held the banner.

24 View Portage-reserve-steer Danielle Whitted sold her 1,385-pound reserve champion steer for $5.50 a pound to Sarchione Chevy.