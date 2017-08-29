Portage County Fair 2017

By -
0
25
Portage County - grand hog
Lauren Lynn sold her 279 pound grand champion hog for $40/pound to Sarchione Auto Group, Randolph, Ohio. Representing Sarchione were Eric Clarke, Dane Wise and John Sarchione. (Katy Mumaw photo)

Photos/Reported by Chris Kick and Katy Mumaw

Aug. 23 and Aug. 26 2017
Total sale: $559,433.31
Total lots: 482

HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 202
Average: $4.05/pound

Grand champion: Lauren Lynn
Bid: $40/pound Weight: 279 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Auto Group
Reserve champion: Brooke Saxton
Bid: $33/pound Weight: 261 pounds
Buyer: Paradise Lake Country Club
Grand champion carcass: Mackenzie Langford
Bid: $31/pound Weight: 164 pounds
Buyer: Oscar Brugmann Sand and Gravel
Reserve champion carcass: Alana Brabson
Bid: $18/pound Weight: 170 pounds
Buyer: R2K Contracting

Portage County - donated hog

This year's donated hog was purchased by Leppo Rents Bobcat of Akron for $7.50/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo)
<
>
<
>
1 View

Portage County - donated hog

This year's donated hog was purchased by Leppo Rents Bobcat of Akron for $7.50/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo)
2 View

Portage County - reserve carcass

R2K Contracting, Rob Swauger, bought Alana Brabson’s reserve champion hog carcass for $18/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo)
3 View

Portage County - grand carcass

Mackenzie Langford sold her grand champion hog carcass for $31/pound to Oscar Brugmann Sand and Gravel. Vincent and Victor Pernicani, Alan Brugmann, Danielle Taylor and Shannon Aldrich represented the buyer. (Katy Mumaw photo)
4 View

Portage County - reserve hog

The Paradise Lake Country Club purchased Brooke Saxton’s reserve champion hog for $33/pound. Photo includes buyers Rod and Tyler Bragg. (Katy Mumaw photo)
5 View

Portage County - grand hog

Lauren Lynn sold her 279 pound grand champion hog for $40/pound to Sarchione Auto Group, Randolph, Ohio. Representing Sarchione were Eric Clarke, Dane Wise and John Sarchione. (Katy Mumaw photo)
6 View

Portage grand beef carcass

Shelby Morehead sold her 864-pound champion carcass steer for a record $8 a pound to Dane Wise of Sarchione Chevrolet. She was joined by Halle Morehed.
7 View

Portage grand carcass lamb

Nathan Swift sold his 58-pound champion carcass lamb for $22 a pound to Steve Miner of Miner’s Tractor Sales.
8 View

Portage grand chickens

Adam Ryan sold his grand champion pen of chickens for $1,050 to Hartville Hardware, represented by Amber Ringer.
9 View

Portage grand duck

William Baer sold his 6.85-pound grand champion duck for $825 to Curtis and Erin Ahrens, holding Evan and Leah, of Ahrens Farms and Stables.
10 View

Portage grand goat 2

Alana Brabson sold her 88-pound grand champion market goat for $1,800 to Ahrens Farms and Stables, Ahrens Club Pigs, and Olde Wood Limited.
11 View

Portage grand goose

Elizabeth Carson sold her 12-pound grand champion goose for $1,500 to David and Barb Bailey, of North Bloomfield.
12 View

Portage grand lamb

Lauren Lynn sold her 145-pound grand champion lamb for $15 a pound to Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Carli Willis, Jamie Willis and Stevie Jo.
13 View

Portage grand rabbit pen

Ammon Hottensmith sold his grand champion pen of rabbits for $900 to Pettigrew Feed & Hardware.
14 View

Portage grand steer

Caroline Blay sold her 1,330-pound champion steer for $8.50 a pound to Sarchione Ford.
15 View

Portage grand turkey

Michael Kline sold his 26.45-pound champion turkey for $2,000 to Brad and Nancy Polen of Polen Meats.
16 View

Portage reserve beef carcass

Erika Scott sold her 698-pound reserve champion carcass steer for $8.75 a pound to Tim and Diane Wise, for Custom Laser.
17 View

Portage reserve carcass lamb

Hannah Skinner sold her 66-pound reserve champion carcass lamb for $21 a pound to Joe and Cody Wittensolder, along with Axle (front left), of Widdensolder Realty.
18 View

Portage reserve chickens

Jacob Mix sold his reserve champion pen of chickens for $650 to Darrell and Mackenzie Langord of Sunrise Springs Water Co.
19 View

Portage reserve duck

Jacob Mix sold his 7.6-pound reserve champion duck for $600 to Paul and Paula Hyde, of Hyde’s Automotive.
20 View

Portage reserve goat

Kamryn Lynn sold her 76-pound reserve champion goat for $1,350 to Joe and Patti Wittensoldner of Wittensoldner Realty.
21 View

Portage reserve goose

Riley Shultz sold his 12.75-pound reserve champion goose for $700 to Theresa Heibel of Memorial Animal Hospital.
22 View

Portage reserve lamb

Alana Brabson sold her 140-pound reserve champion market lamb for $14 a pound to Polen Meats, Erv-n-del Farm, and Zach Ranta.
23 View

Portage reserve rabbits

Cameron Langford sold his reserve champion pen of rabbits for $1,000 to Wendy Weese of East Manufacturing. Mackenzie Langford held the banner.
24 View

Portage-reserve-steer

Danielle Whitted sold her 1,385-pound reserve champion steer for $5.50 a pound to Sarchione Chevy.
25 View

Portage reserve turkey

Lucas Ryan sold his 24.45-pound reserve champion turkey for $1,400 to Scott and Denise Horning (right), for Ameriprise Financial and Horning Seasonal Storage . They were joined by Kelly and Julie Rach.

STEERS
Number of lots: 58
Average w/champions: $3.30/pound

Grand champion exhibitor: Caroline Blay
Bid: $8.50 per pound Weight: 1,330
Buyer: Sarchione Ford
Reserve champion exhibitor: Danielle Whitted
Bid: $5.50 per pound Weight: 1,385 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Grand champion carcass steer: Shelby Morehead
Bid: $8 a pound Weight: 864 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Reserve champion carcass steer: Erika Scott
Bid: $8.75 a pound Weight: 698 pounds
Buyer: Custom Laser

LAMBS
Number of lots: 43
Average w/champions: $5.68/pound

Grand champion exhibitor: Lauren Lynn
Bid: $15 per pound Weight: 145 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Reserve champion exhibitor: Alana Brabson
Bid: $14 per pound Weight: 140 pounds
Buyer: Polen Meats, Erv-n-del Farm and Zack Ranta
Grand champion carcass lamb: Nathan Swift
Bid: $22 per pound Weight: 58 pounds
Buyer: Miner’s Tractor Sales
Reserve champion carcass lamb: Hannah Skinner
Bid: $21 per pound Weight: 66 pounds
Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty
Junior skillathon: Nicholas May
Showman of showman: Samantha Eckhart
Portage County born and raised champion: Logan Campbell
Portage County born and raised reserve champion:
Lucas Campbell

RABBITS
Number of lots: 26
Grand champion exhibitor: Ammon Hottensmith
Bid: $900 Buyer: Pettigrew Feed & Hardware
Reserve champion exhibitor: Cameron Langford
Bid: $1,000 Buyer: East Manufacturing

MARKET GOATS
Number of lots: 35
Average w/champions: $517.05

Grand champion exhibitor: Alana Brabson
Bid: $2,300 (record) Weight: 88 pounds
Buyer: Ahrens Club Pigs, Ahrens Farms & Stables, and Old Wood Ltd.
Reserve champion exhibitor:
Kamryn Lynn
Bid: $1,350 Weight: 76 pounds
Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty

 

CHICKENS
Number of lots: 38

Grand champion exhibitor: Adam Ryan
Bid: $1,050 Weight: 30 pounds
Buyer: Hartville Hardware
Reserve champion exhibitor: Jacob Mix
Bid: $650 Weight: 29.25 pounds
Buyer: Sunrise Springs Water Co.
Senior skillathon: William Baer
Junior skillathon: Braden Landis
Novice skillathon: Sydney Parker

 

TURKEYS
Number of lots: 54

Grand champion exhibitor: Michael Kline
Bid: $2,000 Weight: 26.45 pounds
Buyer: Polen Meats
Reserve champion exhibitor:
Lucas Ryan
Bid: $1,400 Weight: 24.45 pounds
Buyer: Ameriprise Financial and Horning Seasonal Storage
Senior skillathon: Julia LaChance
Junior skillathon: Sacha Ciavarella
Intermediate skillathon: Jessica Martin

 

DUCKS
Number of lots: 18

Grand champion exhibitor:
William Baer
Bid: $825 Weight: 6.85 pounds
Buyer: Ahrens Farms and Stables
Reserve champion exhibitor:
Jacob Mix
Bid: $600 Weight: 7.6 pounds
Buyer: Hyde’s Automotive

 

GEESE
Number of lots: 8

Grand champion exhibitor:
Elizabeth Carson
Bid: $1,500 Weight: 12 pounds
Buyer: David and Barb Bailey
Reserve champion exhibitor: Riley Shultz
Bid: $700 Weight: 12.75 pounds
Buyer: Memorial Animal Hospital

Auctioneers: Kiko Auctions
Fair royalty: King, Tanner Gordon; Queen, Jillian Ryan

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleHard grain marketing decisions ahead
Next articleFarmers talk farm bill with Senator Brown
http://www.farmanddairy.com
Chris Kick lives in Wooster, Ohio. An American FFA Degree recipient, he holds a bachelor’s in creative writing from Ashland University. He spends his free time on his grandparents’ farms in Wayne and Holmes counties.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.