Portage County Fair 2017

Aug. 23 and Aug. 26 2017
Total sale: $559,433.31 Total lots: 482 HOGS Number of Market Lots: 202 Average: $4.05/pound Grand champion: Lauren Lynn Bid: $40/pound Weight: 279 pounds Buyer: Sarchione Auto Group Reserve champion: Brooke Saxton Bid: $33/pound Weight: 261 pounds Buyer: Paradise Lake Country Club Grand champion carcass: Mackenzie Langford Bid: $31/pound Weight: 164 pounds Buyer: Oscar Brugmann Sand and Gravel Reserve champion carcass: Alana Brabson Bid: $18/pound Weight: 170 pounds Buyer: R2K Contracting Portage County - donated hogThis year's donated hog was purchased by Leppo Rents Bobcat of Akron for $7.50/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo) < > < > 1 View Portage County - donated hogThis year's donated hog was purchased by Leppo Rents Bobcat of Akron for $7.50/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo) 2 View Portage County - reserve carcassR2K Contracting, Rob Swauger, bought Alana Brabson’s reserve champion hog carcass for $18/pound. (Katy Mumaw photo) 3 View Portage County - grand carcassMackenzie Langford sold her grand champion hog carcass for $31/pound to Oscar Brugmann Sand and Gravel. Vincent and Victor Pernicani, Alan Brugmann, Danielle Taylor and Shannon Aldrich represented the buyer. (Katy Mumaw photo) 4 View Portage County - reserve hogThe Paradise Lake Country Club purchased Brooke Saxton’s reserve champion hog for $33/pound. Photo includes buyers Rod and Tyler Bragg. (Katy Mumaw photo) 5 View Portage County - grand hogLauren Lynn sold her 279 pound grand champion hog for $40/pound to Sarchione Auto Group, Randolph, Ohio. Representing Sarchione were Eric Clarke, Dane Wise and John Sarchione. (Katy Mumaw photo) 6 View Portage grand beef carcassShelby Morehead sold her 864-pound champion carcass steer for a record $8 a pound to Dane Wise of Sarchione Chevrolet. She was joined by Halle Morehed. 7 View Portage grand carcass lambNathan Swift sold his 58-pound champion carcass lamb for $22 a pound to Steve Miner of Miner’s Tractor Sales. 8 View Portage grand chickensAdam Ryan sold his grand champion pen of chickens for $1,050 to Hartville Hardware, represented by Amber Ringer. 9 View Portage grand duckWilliam Baer sold his 6.85-pound grand champion duck for $825 to Curtis and Erin Ahrens, holding Evan and Leah, of Ahrens Farms and Stables. 10 View Portage grand goat 2Alana Brabson sold her 88-pound grand champion market goat for $1,800 to Ahrens Farms and Stables, Ahrens Club Pigs, and Olde Wood Limited. 11 View Portage grand gooseElizabeth Carson sold her 12-pound grand champion goose for $1,500 to David and Barb Bailey, of North Bloomfield. 12 View Portage grand lambLauren Lynn sold her 145-pound grand champion lamb for $15 a pound to Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Carli Willis, Jamie Willis and Stevie Jo. 13 View Portage grand rabbit penAmmon Hottensmith sold his grand champion pen of rabbits for $900 to Pettigrew Feed & Hardware. 14 View Portage grand steerCaroline Blay sold her 1,330-pound champion steer for $8.50 a pound to Sarchione Ford. 15 View Portage grand turkeyMichael Kline sold his 26.45-pound champion turkey for $2,000 to Brad and Nancy Polen of Polen Meats. 16 View Portage reserve beef carcassErika Scott sold her 698-pound reserve champion carcass steer for $8.75 a pound to Tim and Diane Wise, for Custom Laser. 17 View Portage reserve carcass lambHannah Skinner sold her 66-pound reserve champion carcass lamb for $21 a pound to Joe and Cody Wittensolder, along with Axle (front left), of Widdensolder Realty. 18 View Portage reserve chickensJacob Mix sold his reserve champion pen of chickens for $650 to Darrell and Mackenzie Langord of Sunrise Springs Water Co. 19 View Portage reserve duckJacob Mix sold his 7.6-pound reserve champion duck for $600 to Paul and Paula Hyde, of Hyde’s Automotive. 20 View Portage reserve goatKamryn Lynn sold her 76-pound reserve champion goat for $1,350 to Joe and Patti Wittensoldner of Wittensoldner Realty. 21 View Portage reserve gooseRiley Shultz sold his 12.75-pound reserve champion goose for $700 to Theresa Heibel of Memorial Animal Hospital. 22 View Portage reserve lambAlana Brabson sold her 140-pound reserve champion market lamb for $14 a pound to Polen Meats, Erv-n-del Farm, and Zach Ranta. 23 View Portage reserve rabbitsCameron Langford sold his reserve champion pen of rabbits for $1,000 to Wendy Weese of East Manufacturing. Mackenzie Langford held the banner. 24 View Portage-reserve-steerDanielle Whitted sold her 1,385-pound reserve champion steer for $5.50 a pound to Sarchione Chevy. 25 View Portage reserve turkeyLucas Ryan sold his 24.45-pound reserve champion turkey for $1,400 to Scott and Denise Horning (right), for Ameriprise Financial and Horning Seasonal Storage
. They were joined by Kelly and Julie Rach. STEERS Number of lots: 58 Average w/champions: $3.30/pound Grand champion exhibitor: Caroline Blay Bid: $8.50 per pound Weight: 1,330 Buyer: Sarchione Ford Reserve champion exhibitor: Danielle Whitted Bid: $5.50 per pound Weight: 1,385 pounds Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet Grand champion carcass steer: Shelby Morehead Bid: $8 a pound Weight: 864 pounds Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet Reserve champion carcass steer: Erika Scott Bid: $8.75 a pound Weight: 698 pounds Buyer: Custom Laser LAMBS Number of lots: 43 Average w/champions: $5.68/pound Grand champion exhibitor: Lauren Lynn Bid: $15 per pound Weight: 145 pounds Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet Reserve champion exhibitor: Alana Brabson Bid: $14 per pound Weight: 140 pounds Buyer: Polen Meats, Erv-n-del Farm and Zack Ranta Grand champion carcass lamb: Nathan Swift Bid: $22 per pound Weight: 58 pounds Buyer: Miner’s Tractor Sales Reserve champion carcass lamb: Hannah Skinner Bid: $21 per pound Weight: 66 pounds Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty Junior skillathon: Nicholas May Showman of showman: Samantha Eckhart Portage County born and raised champion: Logan Campbell Portage County born and raised reserve champion: Lucas Campbell RABBITS Number of lots: 26 Grand champion exhibitor: Ammon Hottensmith Bid: $900 Buyer: Pettigrew Feed & Hardware Reserve champion exhibitor: Cameron Langford Bid: $1,000 Buyer: East Manufacturing MARKET GOATS Number of lots: 35 Average w/champions: $517.05 Grand champion exhibitor: Alana Brabson Bid: $2,300 (record) Weight: 88 pounds Buyer: Ahrens Club Pigs, Ahrens Farms & Stables, and Old Wood Ltd. Reserve champion exhibitor: Kamryn Lynn Bid: $1,350 Weight: 76 pounds Buyer: Wittensoldner Realty
CHICKENS Number of lots: 38 Grand champion exhibitor: Adam Ryan Bid: $1,050 Weight: 30 pounds Buyer: Hartville Hardware Reserve champion exhibitor: Jacob Mix Bid: $650 Weight: 29.25 pounds Buyer: Sunrise Springs Water Co. Senior skillathon: William Baer Junior skillathon: Braden Landis Novice skillathon: Sydney Parker
TURKEYS Number of lots: 54 Grand champion exhibitor: Michael Kline Bid: $2,000 Weight: 26.45 pounds Buyer: Polen Meats Reserve champion exhibitor: Lucas Ryan Bid: $1,400 Weight: 24.45 pounds Buyer: Ameriprise Financial and Horning Seasonal Storage Senior skillathon: Julia LaChance Junior skillathon: Sacha Ciavarella Intermediate skillathon: Jessica Martin
DUCKS Number of lots: 18 Grand champion exhibitor: William Baer Bid: $825 Weight: 6.85 pounds Buyer: Ahrens Farms and Stables Reserve champion exhibitor: Jacob Mix Bid: $600 Weight: 7.6 pounds Buyer: Hyde’s Automotive
GEESE Number of lots: 8 Grand champion exhibitor: Elizabeth Carson Bid: $1,500 Weight: 12 pounds Buyer: David and Barb Bailey Reserve champion exhibitor: Riley Shultz Bid: $700 Weight: 12.75 pounds Buyer: Memorial Animal Hospital Auctioneers: Kiko Auctions Fair royalty: King, Tanner Gordon; Queen, Jillian Ryan STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
