Portage County Fair swine sale results

RANDOLPH, Ohio — The junior fair auction at the Portage County Randolph Fair god underway Wednesday night, with the hogs. An announcement was made that $600,00 has been raised for the new livestock complex, to be built in time for the 2019 fair. The building will be named the Sarchione Auto Group Livestock Complex, following a $300,000 gift from the car sales company and continued support. Farm and Dairy will post additional auction results following the sale on Saturday.

Portage County Fair, 2018

HOGS

Grand champion hog: Drake Rennecker
Weight: 279 pounds   Bid: $33/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Auto Group

Reserve champion hog: Lauren Lynn
Weight: 284 pounds    Bid: $16/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Auto Group

Grand champion carcass hog: Logan Lynn
Weight: 172 pounds    Bid: $11/pound
Buyer: Taylor Companies of Ohio; and Taylor Insurance

Reserve champion carcass hog: Bella Procaccio
Weight: 164 pounds    Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: Polen Meats

Portage County donated hog: Tyler Lenington, in support of new livestock complex
Weight: 258 pounds    Bid: $7/pound
Buyer: Taylor Insurance

 

