Portage County Randolph Fair 4-H, FFA livestock sale tops $512,000

1 View Portage grand carcass hog Logan Lynn sold his 172-pound grand champion carcass hog for $11 a pound to Dennis and Kelli Taylor, of Taylor Companies of Ohio, and Taylor Insurance.

2 View Portage grand hog Drake Rennecker sold his 279-pound grand champion market hog for $33 a pound to the Sarchione Auto Group.

3 View Portage reserve hog Lauren Lynn sold her 284-pound reserve champion market hog for $16 a pound to the Sarchione Auto Group.

4 View Portage reserve carcass hog Bella Procaccio sold her 164-pound reserve champion carcass hog for $8 a pound to Brad and Nancy Polen, of Polen Meats.

6 View Portage donated hog Tyler Lenington sold his 258-pound donated hog for $7 to Taylor Insurance, in support of the fair's new livestock complex.

7 View Portage_res_turkey Brianne Parker sold her reserve champion market turkey, weighing 27.75 pounds, to Sunrise Springs Water Company, represented by Darrell and Mackenzie Langford, for $900. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market turkey, weighing 27.75 pounds, was shown by Brianne Parker and purchased by Sunrise Springs Water Company, represented by Darrell and Mackenzie Langford, for $900.

8 View Portage_res_steer Sarchione Ford, represented by Jeff Sarchione, Molly Horning, Erin Davies and Jack Delong paid $4 a pound for Olin Benjamin's 1,380-pound reserve champion market steer. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market steer, weighing 1,380 pounds, was shown by Olin Benjamin and purchased by Sarchione Ford, represented by Jeff Sarchione, Molly Horning, Erin Davies and Jack Delong for $4 a pound.

9 View Portage_res_rabbit Gary Urban of VanCuren Tree Services paid $1,200 for Emma Urban's reserve champion market rabbit pen, weighing 14.16 pounds. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market rabbit, weighing 14.16 pounds, was shown by Emma Urban and purchased by Gary Urban of VanCuren Tree Services for $1,200.

10 View Portage_res_lamb Audrey Julian's 140-pound reserve champion market lamb sold to James Wilson for $7.50 a pound. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market lamb, weighing 140 pounds, was shown by Audrey Julian and purchased by James Wilson for $7.50 a pound.

11 View Portage_res_goose The Portage County Fair reserve champion market goose, weighing 9.8 pounds, was shown by Collin Timms and purchased by Paul and Paula Hyde of Hyde's Automotive for $600. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market goose, weighing 9.8 pounds, was shown by Collin Timms and purchased by Paul and Paula Hyde of Hyde’s Automotive for $600.

12 View Portage_res_goat The Portage County Fair reserve champion market goat, weighing 79 pounds, was shown by Kamryn Lynn and purchased by Paul Adelman Trucking, represented by Steve, Debbie, Stevie Jo, Emily and Joey Adelman, for $1,200. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market goat, weighing 79 pounds, was shown by Kamryn Lynn and purchased by Paul Adelman Trucking, represented by Steve, Debbie, Stevie Jo, Emily and Joey Adelman, for $1,200.

13 View Portage_res_duck Autumn Richards sold her reserve champion market duck, weighing 7.25 pounds, to Sunrise Springs Water Company, represented by Darrell, Angela and Mackenzie Langford, for $600. Also pictured Katrina Richards. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market duck, weighing 7.25 pounds, was shown by Autumn Richards and purchased by Sunrise Springs Water Company, represented by Darrell, Angela and Mackenzie Langford, for $600. Also pictured Katrina Richards.

14 View Portage_res_chicken Katrina Richards' reserve champion market chicken pen, weighing 32.2 pounds, sold to Paul Adelman Trucking, represented by Steve, Debbie, Emily and Joey Adelman, for $1,250. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair reserve champion market chicken pen, weighing 32.2 pounds, was shown by Katrina Richards and purchased by Paul Adelman Trucking, represented by Steve, Debbie, Emily and Joey Adelman, for $1,250.

15 View Portage_gr_turkey The Portage County Fair grand champion market turkey, weighing 28.15 pounds, was shown by Jessica Mix and purchased by Denise and Scott Horning of Horning Heated Storage and Ameriprise Financial for $900. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market turkey, weighing 28.15 pounds, was shown by Jessica Mix and purchased by Denise and Scott Horning of Horning Heated Storage and Ameriprise Financial for $900.

16 View Portage_gr_steer Harrison Blay sold the grand champion market steer, weighing 1,375 pounds, to Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Jeff Sarchione, Molly Horning and Dane Wise, for $8.50 a pound. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market steer, weighing 1,375 pounds, was shown by Harrison Blay and purchased by Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Jeff Sarchione, Molly Horning and Dane Wise, for $8.50 a pound.

17 View Portage_gr_rabbit The Portage County Fair grand champion market rabbit, weighing 13.68 pounds, was shown by Soren Hottensmith and purchased by Portage County Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett for $800. Also pictured, Bruce Smith, Zachary and Joshua Haag, Portage County Fair Queen Ava Lonneman and King Dylan Kuntzman. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market rabbit, weighing 13.68 pounds, was shown by Soren Hottensmith and purchased by Portage County Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett for $800. Also pictured, Bruce Smith, Zachary and Joshua Haag, Portage County Fair Queen Ava Lonneman and King Dylan Kuntzman.

18 View Portage_gr_lamb Catie Knapp's 145-pound grand champion market lamb sold to Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Lee Jenior and Chris Kenneally, for $17 a pound. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market lamb, weighing 145 pounds, was shown by Catie Knapp and purchased by Sarchione Chevrolet, represented by Lee Jenior and Chris Kenneally, for $17 a pound.

19 View Portage_gr_goose The Portage County Fair grand champion market goose, weighing 10.3 pounds, was shown by William Baer and purchased by Deluxe Mold and Machine, represented by Bruce Smith, and Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett for $900. Also pictured, Zachary and Joshua Haag. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market goose, weighing 10.3 pounds, was shown by William Baer and purchased by Deluxe Mold and Machine, represented by Bruce Smith, and Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett for $900. Also pictured, Zachary and Joshua Haag.

20 View Portage_gr_goat The Portage County Fair grand champion market goat, weighing 85 pounds, was shown by Taylor Hermann and purchased by Jason Hall of Hall Public Safety, for a new record of $3,000. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market goat, weighing 85 pounds, was shown by Taylor Hermann and purchased by Jason Hall of Hall Public Safety, for a new record of $3,000.

21 View Portage_gr_duck The Portage County Fair grand champion market duck, weighing 7.25 pounds, was shown by Drake Rennecker and purchased by Ahrens Farms and Stable, represented by Curtis and Even Ahrens, for a new record of $900. Also pictured Madelyn Rennecker. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market duck, weighing 7.25 pounds, was shown by Drake Rennecker and purchased by Ahrens Farms and Stable, represented by Curtis and Even Ahrens, for a new record of $900. Also pictured Madelyn Rennecker.

22 View Portage_gr_chicken The Portage County Fair grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 31.5 pounds, was shown by Katrina Richards and purchased by Bonnie Marek, for a new record of $2,100. Also pictured Emily Marek and Jennifer Kenney. rOriginal Caption:The Portage County Fair grand champion market chicken pen, weighing 31.5 pounds, was shown by Katrina Richards and purchased by Bonnie Marek, for a new record of $2,100. Also pictured Emily Marek and Jennifer Kenney.

23 View Portage_gr_carcass_lamb Amber Zavara's niece, Addyson Zavara, was diagnosed with leukemia last November and has been treated at Akron Children's Hospital. Zavara, who exhibited the grand champion carcass lamb at the Portage County Fair, donated the money she earned from the sale of her 60-pound carcass lamb, to the hospital's pediatric oncology department in Addyson's name. Joe and Cody Wittensoldner, of Wittensoldner Realty, purchased the carcass lamb for a new record of $31 a pound. In addition to Amber's donation, Zavara Family Farms is matching the donation, for a total of $3,720. rOriginal Caption:Amber Zavara’s niece, Addyson Zavarra, was diagnosed with Leukemia and treated at Akron Children’s Hospital. Zavara, who exhibited the grand champion carcass lamb at the Portage County Fair, donated the money she earned from the sale of her 60-pound carcass lamb, to the hospital in Addyson’s name. Joe and Cody Wittensoldner, of Wittensoldner Realty, purchased the carcass lamb for a new record of $31 a pound.

