Precision Dairy Conference to be held June 18-20

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The 2019 International Precision Dairy Conference will be held June 18-20 in Rochester, Minn.

Online registration closes June 12.

The conference will have five plenary talks and 36 breakout talks along with two poster sessions and a small trade show.

For more details check the conference website, precisiondairyfarming.com/2019/.

An optional dairy farm tour, separate registration, will follow the conference on June 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, contact Marcia Endres, conference planning committee chairperson, 612-624-5391, or by email miendres@umn.edu.