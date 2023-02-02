Proposals received for Ohio hunting seasons

After near extinction in the late 1800s, wild turkeys have been successfully reintroduced to all 88 Ohio counties, including the areas of intensive agriculture in the northwest. Wildlife biologist Mark Wiley said they can survive in these areas by making their homes in wooded areas along creeks and streams, then taking advantage of the grain left in farm fields. (Tim Daniel, Ohio Division of Wildlife, photo)

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Wildlife Council heard proposals on the 2023-24 small game, waterfowl and wild turkey hunting seasons at its regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 11, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. 

Proposed 2023-24 dates are similar to current hunting seasons. No changes were proposed for daily and season limits. Proposals on white-tailed deer hunting will be heard at the Ohio Wildlife Council’s next meeting Feb. 8. 

A complete list of proposed rule changes and proposed hunting and trapping seasons dates for 2023-24 are available at wildohio.gov. Everyone who would like to comment on Division of Wildlife proposals can do so online at wildohio.gov from Feb. 10 to March 8.

The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. Council meetings are held virtually and open to the public. 

Individuals interested in providing comments are asked to call 614-265-6304 at least two days prior to the meeting to register. All comments are required to be three minutes or less.

