PSU Extension ornamental grasses course earns national award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension’s green industry team recently received the 2023 Silver Laurel Medal of Achievement from Garden Communicators International for the online course titled “Plant Identification and Usage: Ornamental Grasses.”

This national award recognizes individuals and companies who achieve the highest levels of talent and professionalism in garden communications. The 2023 competition included 121 entries in 39 categories. The green industry team competed in the digital media special projects category, which included items such as courses and apps.

Through a combination of videos, images and short readings, the course covers common ornamental grass species and grass-like plants used in landscaping.

Since the early 1980s, the GardenComm Media Awards program has recognized outstanding writing, photography, graphic design and illustration for books, newspaper stories, magazine articles and other works focused on gardening.