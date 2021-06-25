Public hearing set for Hardin Solar farm on July 13

An in-person hearing is set for a 300 megawatt solar farm planned for Hardin County. The hearing for Hardin Solar Energy III is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 13 at Kenton High School, 200 Harding Avenue, Kenton, Ohio 43326

The project would be located on about 1,500 acres of leased land in Marion, Roundhead and McDonald townships in Hardin County.

The purpose of the local public hearings is to allow individuals, who are not parties to the case, to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility to the Ohio Power Siting Board. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the board.

Witnesses are not required to pre-register online in order to testify at the hearing. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

Unless otherwise specified by the facility, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should plan to wear a face covering and socially distance.

Additional information regarding the Hardin Solar Energy III proposed solar facility is available on the website at www.opsb.ohio.gov in case number 20-1678-EL-BGN.

There are three other upcoming hearings set for solar farms in Ohio.

Cadence Solar Energy, LLC’s proposal to build a 275 MW solar farm in York, Liberty and Taylor townships in Union County: 6 p.m. June 29 at West Mansfield Conservation Club, 701 South Main Street, West Mansfield, Ohio 43358.

Wheatsborough Solar, LLC’s proposal to build a 125 MW solar farm in Groton Township, Erie County: 6 p.m. July 7, Margaretta High School, 209 Lowell Street, Castalia, Ohio 44824.

Sycamore Creek Solar, LLC’s proposal to build a 117 MW solar farm in Cranberry Township, Crawford County: 6 p.m. July 22, Bucyrus Public Library, 200 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820.