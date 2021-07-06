Public hearings set for proposed central Ohio solar farms

Public hearings are set for two new proposed solar farms in central Ohio.

An in-person public hearing regarding Pleasant Prairie Solar LLC’s proposed 250 megawatt solar farm in Franklin County is set for July 19. The hearing will start at 6 p.m. at the Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park Nature Center, 1415 Darby Creek Dr., Galloway, Ohio, 43119.

The public hearing for Union Ridge Solar LLC’s 107 MW solar farm in Licking County will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Harrison Township Trustees Office, Road Garage, 6750 Outville Rd, S.W. Pataskala, Ohio 43062.

The purpose of the local public hearings is to allow individuals, who are not parties to the case, to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility to the Ohio Power Siting Board. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the board.

Witnesses are not required to pre-register online in order to testify at the hearing. Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

Unless otherwise specified by the facility, individuals who are not fully vaccinated should plan to wear a face covering and socially distance.

Project details

The Pleasant Prairie Solar Energy project will be located in Pleasant and Prairie townships in Franklin County. It will sit in a 2,400-acre project area. Additional information regarding the farm is available online at case number 20-1679-EL-BGN.

The Union Ridge Solar project will sit on about 523 acres of private land in Harrison Township in Licking County. More information on the project is available online at opsb.ohio.gov under case number 20-1757-EL-BGN.

There is nearly 4,000 megawatts of solar farms awaiting approval before the Ohio Power Siting Board.

