Public hearings set for solar projects in Defiance, Union counties

The Ohio Power Siting Board is holding two virtual public hearings for proposed solar farms in Defiance and Union counties.

Defiance County

The public hearing for Mark Center Solar Project LLC’s plan to build a 110 megawatt solar farm in Mark Township in Defiance County will be held at 6 p.m. May 25.

The solar array would cover about 665 acres within an 877-acre project area.

Individuals who wish to provide testimony must register by 12 p.m., on May 24, by completing the online registration form at https://opsb.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/opsb/events/mark-center-solar-public-hearing or by calling 800- 686-7826.

Individuals who wish to attend the hearing by telephone and not offer testimony may do so by dialing 408-418‑9388 at any time during the hearing and entering access code 129 411 4676.

Additional information on the project can be found on the Ohio Power Siting Board website under the case number 20-1612-EL-BGN.

Union County

The public hearing for AEUG Union Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 325 megawatt solar farm in Washington and York townships in Union County will be 6 p.m. June 3.

The farm will sit within a 3,355-acre project area.

Individuals who wish to provide testimony must register by 12 p.m., on June 2, by completing the online registration form at https://opsb.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/opsb/events/aeug-union-solar-public-hearing or by calling 800- 686-7826.

Individuals who wish to attend the hearing by telephone and not offer testimony may do so by dialing 408-418‑9388 at any time during the hearing and entering access code 129 950 8994.

Additional information on the project can be found on the Ohio Power Siting Board website under case number 20-1405-EL-BGN.

Rules

The purpose of the public hearing is to allow residents in the local community, who are not parties to the case, to provide testimony about the project. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the Ohio Power Siting Board.

On the day of the public hearing, all individuals who have registered to testify should be prepared to speak beginning at 6 p.m.