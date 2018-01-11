Public Lands Council offers conference scholarships

WASHINGTON — The Public Lands Council (PLC) opened applications for the Nick Theos Scholarship Program, offering college students an opportunity to attend the PLC 2018 Spring Legislative Conference April 10-12 in Washington, D.C.

Conference

Selected scholarship recipients will meet with members of Congress, federal government agency officials, and leading policy influencers to communicate policy priorities of the public land ranching industry.

Two Nick Theos scholarships are available for 2018. Scholarships include a $250 stipend, hotel accommodations, and complimentary conference registration.

Apply

Interested students should complete an online application by Feb. 9. Applicants should have a demonstrated interest in public lands ranching. Questions may be directed to Allie Nelson, 406-231-3328, anelson@beef.org.