Reader: Different perspectives are valued

Dear Editor:

I am a long-time reader of Farm and Dairy and I have to applaud your decisions on the stories you guys are telling. I appreciate how your reporters are taking us out of our daily lives and perceptions regarding agriculture in 2021.

I live in Wayne County, and we see very little diversity of any sort. I’m sure there are many reasons for that, but I really value the different perspective I see in the paper. Please keep up the good work you are doing by continuing to show us there is life outside of row crops and dairy.

Whether my neighbors agree with me or not, we must have the viewpoint you are presenting. I consider the money I spend on my subscription to be a very wise investment.

Craig Thoricht

Doylestown, Ohio