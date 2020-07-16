Reagan Delvaux — July 10, 2020

By -
0
0
Reagan Delvaux
Reagan Delvaux caught an 17-inch rainbow trout at Castalia Fish Hatchery on July 10, 2020.

Reagan Delvaux caught an 17-inch rainbow trout at Castalia Fish Hatchery on July 10, 2020.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.