Register for a guided tour of Pennsylvania game lands

POLK, Pa. — Starting immediately, the Pennsylvania Game Commission Northwest Regional Office is accepting registrations for a guided tour of State Game Lands 39 that will take place May 23 at approximately 9 a.m.

Registration will be open until May 17 and will be limited to the first 100 people. Interested parties should call 814-432-3187.

There will be an organizational meeting in the Game Commission parking area off the Polk Cutoff, near the Game Commission’s administrative building, 647 Polk Cutoff.

Registrants should dress for the weather and anticipate walking approximately two miles to visit various sites including the Cooperative Woodcock Project, various ponds with control devices, areas that have been treated previously with prescribed fire, areas currently employing silviculture techniques, various hunter access areas and bat projects.

Each station will take approximately 30 minutes. Lunch will be provided and a raffle for small prizes will be held. In addition to explaining various game lands management techniques, guides will discuss tips for landowners who want to manage their property for wildlife.