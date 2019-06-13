Register for Summerfest Tractor Parade

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio — The Summerfest Tractor Parade will take place June 29. The parade will start at noon June 29 from J.A. Garfield School. Tractors can begin to arrive at 9 a.m.

The theme is Surf’s Up at Garrettsville Summerfest. Tractor owners are encouraged to decorate their tractors to the theme. There will be awards given in several categories.

Participants can register online at www.garrettsvillesummerfest.com or in person at McCumbers Brady Realty, 8118 Main St., Garrettsville, or at SkyLanes Bowling, 8311 Windham St. Participants can also register on the day of the parade.

Registration is free, however, a bag of nonperishable food or a monetary donation to the Nelson-Garrettsville Community Cupboard is appreciated.

Tractor parade T-shirts will be sold online at www.garrettsvillesummerfest.com.