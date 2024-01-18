Registration open for PA Veteran Farming Network conference

FORBES ROAD, Pa. — The PA Veteran Farming Network invites veterans, military and their spouses to its fifth annual PA Veteran Farming Conference, set for Feb. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Susquehanna Club, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

The event is free for attendees. At this time the conference is not open to the public due to space limitations. Veterans from neighboring states are welcome to attend.

Scheduled topics for the conference include: First-person farmer perspectives on “How I got the grant;” state and federal funding and conservation programs; ask the inspector; office hours with area experts; regenerative ag innovations; getting a farm loan; is solar right for my farm; managing risk; farm collaborations and marketing options; selling to food banks; and selecting cover crops for vegetable producers

Lunch and workshop materials will be provided. Registration is now open at pavetfarms.org/thenetwork. For questions, call 724-691-1087 or email pavetsfarm@gmail.com.