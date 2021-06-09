Registration open for Penn State Solar Law Symposium

Penn State is hosting a two-day online symposium aimed at teaching people about utility-scale solar development and the law.

The Penn State Solar Law Symposium is for lawyers, landowners, educators or others who want to learn about the legal facets of the rapid growth of utility-scale solar developments in Pennsylvania, the region and the country.

It’s for people with a beginning and intermediate level of knowledge about solar photovoltaic generation systems. The symposium is designed in a progressive manner with each session building on knowledge learned in the prior sessions

The event will run from 12-3:30 p.m. June 15 and 17.

The cost is $99 and $179 for those in the legal profession who need six hours of CLE credits.

Click here to learn more and to register.

Sessions include:

Overview of utility-scale solar development in the state.

The anatomy of a utility-scale solar leasing relationship.

Negotiating the best deal for a landowner.

Utility-scale and community solar projects from the developer’s perspective.

Municipal approvals and community engagement.

Policy drivers and government incentives: present and future.

The symposium is being presented by the Center for Agricultural and Shale Law at Penn State Law, the Marcellus Center for Outreach and Research, Penn State Dickinson Law and Penn State Extension.

Presenters include Tom Murphy, director of Penn State’s Marcellus Center for Outreach and Research; Dan Brockett, Penn State Extension educator, Peggy Hall, associate professor and field specialist in ag and resource law at Ohio State University; Brook Duer, staff attorney for Penn State’s Center for Agricultural and Shale Law; Mohamed Rali Badissy, assistant professor of law at Penn State Dickinson Law; and Robert C. Young, energy program specialist with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.