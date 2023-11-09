Registration open now for Ag Biz Masters

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Farm Credit announced registration for Ag Biz Masters, the nationally-recognized learning series for young and beginning farmers, is now open through Dec. 15.

The two-year educational program is available to young, beginning and small producers who are interested in refining their business management, financial, and marketing skills to help them as they launch or grow their businesses.

Ag Biz Masters blends virtual live and on-demand learning. The year one curriculum focuses on trends in agriculture, strategic business planning, financial management, and constructing both a balance sheet and income statement. Year two includes learning modules centered on understanding lending decisions, growth and transition management, personal financial management and leadership skills.

The next Ag Biz Masters class begins in January and will run through April. The registration fee is $225, with full reimbursement available to those who successfully complete their registered year and live within the Horizon Farm Credit service area. To date, 730 students have graduated from the program.

For more information about the Ag Biz Masters educational program, visit agbizmasters.com, or contact Johanna Rohrer at 888-339-3334 or learning@horizonfc.com.