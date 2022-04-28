Remembering the good times with the Hawk family

antique cars sit outside a victorian home. A home built hearse sits in front of the home with a casket in the back.
The Ford Model TT hearse Ted Hawk built to transport his deceased brother to the family cemetery in East Rochester, Ohio from Dresden, Ohio sits outside the Hawk family home, April 16. The family’s other antique cars sit lined up in the driveway. (Submitted photo)

Editor: 

What a wonderful article in last week’s Farm and Dairy (April 21 issue, Jim’s last ride home). 

My parents, siblings and I all grew up with the Hawk Family. They lived down the road from us. I will always remember the “good times, fun times” with that family.

I remember Mother inviting them up for a picnic. She spread blankets out on the front lawn — we all sat there eating corn on the cob and watermelon.

The last sentence in that article reminds me of that family — “You have to have a sense of humor to be in this family.”

God bless them all.

Allie (Sanor) Swank
Minerva, Ohio

1 COMMENT

  1. All that the Model T represents they history! And there is no arguing that the Model T started to help Ford exist in its current form nowadays: a global carmaker with operations in every continent.

