Remembering the good times with the Hawk family

Editor:

What a wonderful article in last week’s Farm and Dairy (April 21 issue, Jim’s last ride home).

My parents, siblings and I all grew up with the Hawk Family. They lived down the road from us. I will always remember the “good times, fun times” with that family.

I remember Mother inviting them up for a picnic. She spread blankets out on the front lawn — we all sat there eating corn on the cob and watermelon.

The last sentence in that article reminds me of that family — “You have to have a sense of humor to be in this family.”

God bless them all.

Allie (Sanor) Swank

Minerva, Ohio