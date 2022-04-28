Remembering the good times with the Hawk family

Editor:
What a wonderful article in last week’s Farm and Dairy (April 21 issue, Jim’s last ride home).
My parents, siblings and I all grew up with the Hawk Family. They lived down the road from us. I will always remember the “good times, fun times” with that family.
I remember Mother inviting them up for a picnic. She spread blankets out on the front lawn — we all sat there eating corn on the cob and watermelon.
The last sentence in that article reminds me of that family — “You have to have a sense of humor to be in this family.”
God bless them all.
Allie (Sanor) Swank
Minerva, Ohio
