Roundup of 4-H news for April 15, 2021

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — Next Generation 4-H Club met April 11 at the Goshen Township Administration Building. Members turned in plant sale fundraiser orders and discussed ordering club apparel. Upcoming dates were reviewed, including skillathon contests, species meetings and county judging.

Adviser Andrea Zippay led an activity to teach how to properly make a motion and run a business meeting. Cloverbuds learned about animals and made a craft. The next meeting is May 2.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks & Hayseeds 4-H Club, in Columbiana County, met April 6. Members enjoyed a few rounds of Bingo before the meeting started. The meeting began with pledges, then the agenda and future clinic dates were announced.

To finish the evening, the members saw demonstrations from Emma VonFeldt, Abby Knoedler and Carrie Knoedler. VonFedlt’s demonstration was on the grading of eggs, from AA, A, B, C, and D. Abby Knoedler spoke about how to set up a good environment for raising chicks. Carrie Knoedler’s demonstration was on a different version of play for the popular game of Uno.