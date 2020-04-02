Roundup of 4-H news for April 2, 2020

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Country Kids & Kritters 4-H Club of Mahoning County, with head advisors Darla and Kelly King of New Middletown, was recognized this year as the 2020 Ohio 4-H Community Service Award recipient. The Country Kids & Kritters 4-H Club builds upon giving back to the community. Each year, they engage in a multitude of community service projects, from filling up Easter baskets for Children Services to taking their animals into nursing homes.

In 2019 alone, the club advisers and members gave 504 hours to community service which involved all 45 members and eight volunteers.