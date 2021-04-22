Roundup of 4-H news for April 22, 2021

AUBURN, Ohio — Granny’s Kids 4-H club met April 11, in Chagrin Falls. Members are looking forward to receiving their project books and about half have already attended quality assurance training. There is one quality assurance session left, to be held May 1 at the fairgrounds at 10 a.m., or members can pay $12 to do it online.

One member shared a poultry word search, and the club voted to join the Geauga Hunger Task Force. Each meeting members share reports, games or posters.

This meeting, the club discussed nutrition. Smaller feed mills and specialty brand feeds were recommended, as sometimes well known brands change ingredients and protein levels. Even a small change in salt levels can upset digestion in pigs, for example. The next meeting will be held May 16 at a local park. Contact the Extension office for details.

