Roundup of 4-H news for April 26, 2018

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Country Barbwires 4-H club met April 16 at the Beechwood Methodist Church.

Forty-three members and one guest were present to hear the safety report about gun safety and the health report about the importance of cleaning your shoes when traveling from farm to farm.

The club hosted a bake sale at Family, Farm and Home April 21 and are planning to participate in the Marlboro Memorial Day parade.

The next meeting will be May 21 at 7 p.m. at the Beechwood Methodist Church.

• • •

GOSHEN, Ohio — Goshen Good Growers 4-H had a meeting April 17.

On March 28, they made small plush toys for children going into foster homes.

They also added an adviser, Jessica Grabowski, and two new cloverbud advisers, Patty Myers and Alicia Blaine.

At the meeting March 13, they elected 4-H officers: Josie Mallot, president; Sam Kanagy, vice president; Paige Reardon, secretary; Katie Martig, treasurer; Ben Brown, historian; and Alexis Nieb, news reporter.

At the March meeting, five gift baskets were made for the endowment dinner April 21.

Nine 4-H members helped clean the Damascus center park March 17. Eleven members volunteered at the Damascus Easter Egg Hunt and petting zoo March 24.

• • •

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — Western Reserve Rangers 4-H club welcomed new members, Ivan Huber, Avery Mountain, Mikayla Salovich, Abby Susak, Emily Williams and Kahlan Wolf, during the April meeting.

Recreation leaders, Camille Kirk and Susak led a get acquainted game where all members and advisers participated.

President Natalia Kresic presented appreciation certificates from the Veterans of Foreign Wars to Dailen Brown, Isabel Schors and herself for participation in the Wreaths for Veterans Program in December. Not present to receive her certificate was Paige Christoff. Members, parents and advisers signed a birthday card for Bill Phillips, a retired county 4-H agent, who celebrated his 94th birthday in April.

Ten members and advisers shared activities they participated in at the 2018 Volunteer and Teen Conference hosted at the Columbus Convention Center in March.

Many of the youth who assisted with the 4-H sponsored Easter egg hunt reported on how they helped the activity run smoothly.

Egg hunt committee members Abby and Isabel Schors shared that a record breaking 10,000 eggs were put out in the fields.

The club will host guest speaker, Joel Gensler, resource officer for Western Reserve Schools, at the May 18 meeting at 7 p.m. at the Ellsworth Fire Hall.

• • •

STREETSBORO, Ohio — On April 14, the Streetsboro Veterinary Clinic, along with Portage County 4-H, hosted a clinic teaching youth what it takes to become a veterinarian, and explaining many of the daily tasks vets and their assistants perform ranging from lab work on blood samples, to teeth cleaning procedures, to checking for bumps on dogs, to fine needle aspirations.

Veterinarian Jennifer Kartley, of Streetsboro, along with her technician, Amber Masowick, gave three presentations at the American Legion Hall, Post 685.

A variety of animals and 4-H activities were presented to promote 4-H and teach youth about animals. Tanner Gordon and Chris Schaffer shared their experiences at Camp Whitewood and encouraged fellow youth to attend this year.

Marianne Senvisky talked about Clover Bud Camp. Marie and Rhonda Lonneman brought along a hen and rooster to educate the public on proper chicken care and the 4-H poultry project.

Megan MacIntyre, of the Creatures-N-Feature 4-H club, presented canine first-aid, parasites, and proper nail trimming techniques along with her dog. Joe, Sam, and Matt Wright, of Portage County Shepherds, shared two ewe sheep and a lamb and discussed sheep anatomy, meat cuts, and breeds.