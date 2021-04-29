Roundup of 4-H news for April 29, 2021

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H Club had an enrollment open house in mid-March. The advisors made sure all members had everything they needed to begin their 4-H year, and members picked out their projects that night.

Election results came in at the end of March. The 2021 officers are Makayla Reiger, president, Jacob Wisselgren, vice president, Zoey Minard, secretary, Haley Wisselgren, treasurer, and Peyton Vickers, news reporter. An officer training was set for April 22.

In April, club members received 4-H Project Books and Completion Certificates for 2020. Each member received a care package with a customized 4-H backpack and a binder full of goodies.

Several members earned 2020 awards. Cole Himes and Haley Wisselgren earned five year pins. Grace Haswell and Wyema Porter earned nine year pins.

Perfect meeting attendance winners were Maddison Bowers, Sierra Minard, Zoey Minard, Wyema Porter and Peyton Vickers.

Zoey Minard and Hayley Reiger received their First Year 4-H Letters. Additional 4-H Letter Award pins went to Jenna Trifelos for second year, Makayla Reiger for third year, and Vidalia Porter for fourth year. Graduation 4-H Honor Cords were received by Makayla Reiger received graduation 4-H honor cords. Peyton Vickers earned the 2020 4-H Trooper Award.

• • •

NAVARRE, Ohio — Green Valley 4-H had its second meeting at the Beach City grange. The club discussed Dick Domer’s retirement after 51 years as an adviser for the club and thanked him for his years of dedication.

The fair’s theme for this year is “Country nights and carnival lights.” The club will talk later about decorations. Ashley Wentling went over community service ideas, and the club discussed them.

Club members paid for project books and collected them, and ordered club t-shirts and hoodies.

• • •

MUNSON, Ohio — The Breeders and Feeders 4-H Club met March 14, at the Munson Town Hall.

The club is planning to collect donations for the Humane Society at its next meeting. Members discussed the in-person quality assurance set for May 1 at the fairgrounds.

In December, 2020, the club collected donations, food and supplies for Geauga County senior citizens. A total of 150 filled bags were distributed in the community.

• • •

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H club meeting was in person at the fairgrounds April 18. There were 25 members present and six advisors. The club has 55 market projects going to the fair this year, which includes beef, swine, ducks, chickens and turkeys.

Members are starting to get their pig and turkey projects this month. Members presented projects about poultry showmanship, bringing home baby turkeys and nutrients. The safety topic was about carbon monoxide, and the energy topic was on facts about propane.

The club voted to send a check to the Geauga Hunger Task Force for its community service. Members are practicing for skillathon, learning breeds, diseases and parts of their project animal. For bee, the club discussed spring shedding, and for pigs, the club discussed pointers on working with hogs. The next meeting will be in May.