Roundup of 4-H news for April 30, 2020

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Junior Fair board had a virtual meeting through Zoom April 23. The 2020 officers were elected prior to the meeting using an online ballot.

President is Jim Moore, vice president is Jacob Corll, secretary is Callia Barwick, assistant secretary is Alaina Courtwright, treasurer is Zachary Beckett, assistant treasurer is Sarah Kelly, and news reporter is Andrea Campean.

The board discussed new ideas on ways to keep the spirit of 4-H alive. The members also discussed honoring essential workers. Plans to recognize this years graduating seniors are also in the making. The board discussed scholarships and award opportunities which can be found online at www.mcjrfair.com. The junior fair board will meet online again May 21 at 7:30 p.m.