Roundup of 4-H news for April 7, 2022

SHREVE, Ohio — Clinton Lads ‘n Lassies 4-H Club’s first general meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m., April 12, at the Shreve United Methodist Church Activity Center. The meeting will include a fundraiser pick up. Book orders are also due.

• • •

MASSILLON, Ohio — The Green Valley 4-H Club held its second meeting of the year, March 14, in the Beach City Grange, led by President Addy Brenner with advisers Bob and Gloria Wentling and Mrs. Kegley.

Club members went over old business, which included having members sign the addendum, constitution and club agreement if they did not sign it during the previous meeting. Members were also reminded to pay their dues, $15 per person.

New business included announcing the fair theme for this year (“Celebrating Christmas at the Stark County Jr. Fair”), and then going over whether certain members were visited by the beef committee. Club members were told there is an upcoming quality assurance meeting, and they will be notified once a day and time is selected.

Club advisers also suggested members take a look at their projects’ rules and guidelines.

On the report of the club’s last meeting, the name of the club historian was left out. This year, the elected club historian is Brianna Harmon.