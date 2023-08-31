Roundup of 4-H news for Aug. 31, 2023

LISBON, Ohio — The Barnyard Buddies 4-H Club is grateful for another successful year at the Columbiana County Fair.

Members and advisors stay busy from September through July by attending meetings, participating in many community service activities, going on a field trip, selling flavored popcorn and getting their animals and other projects ready for the fair.

The first week of August is when the members get to see how their hard work pays off. There was a lot to celebrate again this year. A handful of first-year members got to experience what the fair is all about, including Bryson Essick, Aubreyanna Hawk, Austin Lindesmith, Jaxson Raber and Raelyn Wutrick.

The success continued for past members as well, including, Henry Anstine, Claire Bloss, Owen Bloss, Kaitlyn Bondoni, Doyle Burch, Amelia Carver, Griffin Deckerd, Nicole Deckerd, Karlee Essick, Natalie Essick, Kelly Ewing, Bryce Hoopes, Ethan Hoopes, Austin Johnson, Autumn Johnston, Case Sanor, Lily Sanor, Brennen Wallace, Audrie Zimmerman and Carson Zimmerman

There are 44 members in the Barnyard Buddies 4-H Club this year. They are led by advisors Heather Sanor, Stephanie Smith, Amber Sanor and Heath Halter. Of those 44 members,16 are Cloverbuds. There were three Cloverbuds that exhibited and presented pocket pet projects at the fair, Rose Burch, Aubrey Korosy and Violet Shofroth. Cloverbud Lacey Lindesmith displayed a storyboard for her Horseless Horse project in the club’s fair booth. The booth received second place with the theme of “The Barnyard Buddies Hat Shop”.

The club received the 4-H Golden Clover Club Award last fall, which recognizes the club that exceeds expectations and meets 4-H club requirements. The club received a pizza party for that award, so the kids enjoyed pizza together at the fair after taking a group picture.

Soon enough, it will be time to start back up for the next 4-H year. The Barnyard Buddies would like to thank all those who help to make the fair something to look forward to every year, where such great memories and friendships are made.

LISBON, Ohio — Interested in joining a fantastic youth-led organization? Join the Columbiana County Junior Leaders!

The Junior Leaders is a small group of youth, ages 14-18, that focus on building leadership through career exploration and community service. This past year, members promoted 4-H and the Junior Leaders by hosting an information table at Tractor Supply during the Paper Clover Drive and designed an informational booth for the Columbiana County Fair. The group completed several community service projects including painting pumpkins for seniors, placing flags for veterans, and helping provide gifts for children in need at Christmas time.

The main community leadership project for the group was creating and implementing a community-wide hygiene kit drive. The hygiene kits were distributed across three area school districts for both boys and girls. During monthly meetings, members focused on building leadership skills through learning activities and guest speakers. Current club officers are: Sara Bailey, president; Nate Hall, vice president; Lindsey Neville, secretary; Kate Slutz, treasurer; and Joe Kenneally, fun officer.

All youth interested in joining are welcome to attend the next meeting on Sept. 25. Meetings are held at the Columbiana County Junior Fair Sales office at 7 p.m. Call Audrey Dimmerling, 4-H Educator, at 330-870-1165 with any questions.