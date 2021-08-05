Roundup of 4-H news for Aug. 5, 2021

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H Club made a portable craft table for their entry this year in the silent auction at the Columbiana County Fair. The table has legs that fold up, and the table top wings can be folded down. The unit is on casters and the base is made of antique apple crates for storage. Various craft items will also be included.

It will be on display in the arts and crafts building at the fair. Proceeds from the auction benefit all youth in Columbiana County.

• • •

STRASBURG, Ohio — Three Happy Harvester 4-H Club members attended a dairy fitting and showing clinic at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds July 10. The club also had a meeting July 11, which included the second half of the club demonstrations.

Cole Himes gave a demonstration on prepping steer for the fair. Zoey Minard presented on how to cut a mango. Wyema Porter discussed what you need in a sewing box. Maty Boylan presented on the parts of a horse. Sierra Minard discussed common ingredients used in quick breads.

Maddison Bowers covered tools for gardening and plants that are edible. Mary Ann Caldwell gave a demonstration on coping ideas for some mental health challenges. Mya Boylan presented on safety in the kitchen.

Project interview judging week wrapped up July 15. Club members completed 100% of their projects and ended the week with 16 golds and six silvers.

First in the county and state qualifiers were Makayla Reiger and Porter. Second in the county went to Bowers, Maty Boylan, Caldwell, Sierra Minard and Zoey Minard. Sewing judges choice awards went to Caldwell and Porter.