Roundup of 4-H news for Dec. 13, 2018

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — The Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club will meet Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Ellsworth Fire Hall for the first meeting of the new year. Youth interested in joining the Rangers 4-H Club are welcome to attend, meet the members and advisers, and learn about 4-H.

Youth who are 8 years old and in the third grade or between the ages of 9 and 18 are eligible for membership. Contact Jan and Kathleen Moser at 330-547-7422 for more information.

Wreaths for Veterans
Rangers 4-H Club participated in wreaths for veterans. Members (front) Ivan Huber and Micky Salovich and (back) Olivia Reph, Will Reph and Emma Reph put wreaths on the graves of veterans in Ellsworth Cemetery. Olivia, William and Emma also participated in the laying of wreaths at the Berlin Township Cemetery. William and fellow band member Alex Silva were honored to play “Taps” at both cemeteries.

Ranger members recently honored veterans by joining other 4-H members in laying wreaths on many veterans’ graves in Ellsworth and Berlin Cemeteries on Dec. 1.

William Reph played Taps at both cemeteries. Micky Salovich hung a wreath on her great-grandfathers’ John and D. Karl Van Auker graves, and Ivan Huber got to honor his relative, John Lower. Others also placed many wreaths.

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H group elected officers for the 2018-2019 year. They are: president, Hayden Casto; vice president, Cole Ellyson; secretary, Logan Casto; treasurer, Emma Vonfeldt; news reporter, Alexis Timmons; health and safety officer, Sidney Casto; recreation leaders, Trent Ellyson and Colton Casto.

Members discussed getting new club T-shirts this year.

Members were reminded the food giveaway is on Dec. 13 at 9:15 at the Bethesda church, and the club will be cooking for the homeless again this year.

Enrollments for 4-H must be completed online unless you are a new member

