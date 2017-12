HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H Club elected new officers: president, Hayden Casto; vice president, Cole Ellyson; secretary, Logan Casto; treasure, Emma VonFeldt; news reporter, Alexis Timmons; health and safety officer, Hunter Casto; recreational leader, Sidney Casto and Trent Ellyson.

The club decided to cook for the homeless again this year and will be helping at a food giveaway at Bethesda Church. This year’s Christmas party will be at Forest Lanes.