Roundup of 4-H news for Dec. 7, 2017

GEAUGA, Ohio — The Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H club held its first meeting since the fair Nov. 19. Members discussed the health and safety topic of getting ahead of the winter freeze. Results from this year’s fair were reviewed.

Members also elected new officers. President is Janine Hartory; vice president, Taylor Poff, secretary, Tatum Poff; newspaper, Shannon McFaul and Brandon Christian; and treasurer, Savannah Laurenty.

Beef tag-in will be Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The next meeting will be Feb. 4.