NORTH BENTON, Ohio — The Mahoning County Goat Herders 4-H club met Jan. 15 at O’Brock Farm in North Benton. The five members in attendance voted to conduct a pepperoni fundraiser this year.

They were reminded that the 4-H Endowment is April 20. The club will be selling tickets and donating items for the auction.

The next meeting will be Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at O’Brock Farm.