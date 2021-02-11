Roundup of 4-H news for Feb. 11, 2021

BURTON, Ohio — During the Geauga Dairymen 4-H Club’s Feb. 7 meeting, the club elected new officers for the 2021 4-H year.

The new president, Jack Hastings, led the meeting. Mark Ricci was elected vice president, Garrett Hastings is the secretary, Nick Auth was elected treasurer, Danny Auth is the new health officer, Paul Ricci and Louie Filby are the new safety officers and Owen Nowak and Jimmy Auth were elected recreation officers.

The members talked about honor club and voted to participate in it. They planned a 4-H window display for Ohio 4-H week. Each family will create a piece of the display. They also talked about attending quality assurance and Dairy Palooza this spring.

The club watched a video on caring for cows. The recreation officer also shared a YouTube video for members to follow along and learn how to draw a cow.