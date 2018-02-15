Roundup of 4-H news for Feb. 15, 2018

BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga Prime Time 4-H club met Jan. 16 at the fairgrounds. The meeting was called to order by president Dillon Cox and pledges were led by William Mazurak followed by roll call and reading of the minutes and treasurers report.

Steer tagging was Dec. 2 at the fairgrounds. Club members discussed ideas for buyer gifts for the Geauga County Fair. Items were donated to the Geauga Humane Society and for the Geauga Dog Warden

Members should start marketing their 4-H animals now and not just a month before the fair. Club enrollment forms were passed out and need to be returned by the next meeting.

Geauga Prime Time meets every third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., at the School Exhibit Building on the fairgrounds.

• • •

EDINBURG, Ohio — The Edinburg Seambusters 4-H sewing club is kicking off its 75th year as a Portage County 4-H club by hosting a community service project Feb. 18, from 2-5 p.m., at Edinburg United Church, 4081 Rock Spring Road.

Boys and girls ages 8-18 can sew pillow cases to be donated to children with cancer and other chronic illnesses. Materials will be provided along with instructions and instructors.

For more information or to become a member contact Seambusters4H@gmail.com or adviser Bobbie Gallagher at 330-842-0918.

At the January meeting, five new members joined and officers were elected. Officers include: president, Olivia Orf; vice president, Tanner Gordon; treasurer, Alexis Basinger; secretary, Valeri Derteen; health and safety, Gyllien Anderson and Clara Butcher; and club photographers, Jillian Denning and Maggie Rohal.

Plans for a field trip to the Original Sewing and Quilt Expo in April were discussed. Members will be attending the 4-H State Teen and Volunteer Conference in March and participating in the 4-H Awareness Window Decorating Contest.

Other activities for the year include entering the county public speaking contest on June 15.

• • •

RANDOLPH, Ohio — The Market Masters 4-H club is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Randolph Community Center.

The tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and 3 and under are free.

The meal will include spaghetti, bread sticks, salad, drinks and dessert.