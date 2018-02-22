Roundup of 4-H news for Feb. 22, 2018

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — The Village Varieties 4-H Club met Feb. 13.

The club has a full scholarship available for 4-H camp. An application must be returned by April 10. Cost to go to Camp Whitewood is $250. The club will give members $100 toward camp.

The club will also give members who attend the state fair $25.

All Cloverbuds will go to day camp, with the club paying $30.

Quality assurance will be March 3 at South Range High School at 8:30 a.m. It is mandatory for those taking animals to the fair.4H Village Varieties

Pepperoni sale orders are due March 13 with delivery March 27.

The next meeting will be March 13. Project books will be available at the meeting for $6; livestock books may be more.

