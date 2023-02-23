Roundup of 4-H news for Feb. 23, 2023

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H club met recently at the Brown farm in Hanoverton.

Passing out project books and Easter candy sale packets and regular 4-H business were on the agenda, as well as a speaker.

Travis and Emily Miller from Stow, Ohio, were there with two axolotls and a hedgehog to share their breeding and animal care knowledge with the club.

The Millers started breeding and raising both animals in their home while finishing college. Currently, they sell their animals privately and to pet shops and have even shipped some overseas.