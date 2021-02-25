Roundup of 4-H news for Feb. 25, 2021

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H Club met Feb. 7, with 25 members present and others on Zoom.

The 2021 junior fair theme is Boots, Caps, and Cowboy Hats. Members presented projects about swine nutrition, internal parasites and selecting pigs. Members learned about fire safety during winter storms and got advice on which feed to give to show animals.

All poultry projects were ordered, and March projects were assigned. Poultry, swine and beef exhibitors all received educational materials regarding their species. Swine projects received their project books. The club is going to participate in the 4-H yard display for 4-H week the first week of March.

• • •

BELOIT, Ohio — Next Generation 4-H Club met Feb. 14 via Zoom to kick off the year. Members were reminded to enroll online and choose projects by the March 15 county deadline.

The club discussed its fundraiser, community service and upcoming livestock and quality assurance dates. Members will elect officers at the next meeting, March 7. New members are welcome.