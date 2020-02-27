Roundup of 4-H news for Feb. 27, 2020

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County junior fair board met in the Colonial Inn on the Canfield Fairgrounds for the February board meeting. The members reported on the classes they attended at the Ohio Fair Managers Conference in Columbus to see what ideas could be used for this year’s junior fair.

New shirt designs could be turned in at the March meeting.

Junior Fair Manager Kim Moff discussed fundraising options for 2020. The adult leaders of the various committees introduced themselves to the new members and described their committee’s responsibilities. The committees are public relations, special features, the Saturday night dance, battle of the barns, the talent show, ice cream social and youth day activities.

Members were encouraged to sign up to help with county events including quality assurance training, March 7 at South Range Schools, The Horse Symposium and Art Show, March 28 at South Range Schools, Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, April 4 at Angels for Animals, the Boy Scout Fish Fry and 4-H Community Easter Egg Hunt, April 10 at Western Reserve Schools and the Ohio 4-H Dairy Palooza, at Canfield Fairgrounds, April 24 and 25. The March 19 meeting, at the Colonial Inn, will include electing the officers and discussing award opportunities.