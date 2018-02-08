Roundup of 4-H news for Feb. 8, 2018

LISBON, Ohio — The Columbiana County 4-H program is hosting a 4-H Open House Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The open house will include information about 4-H and how to get involved in hands-on learning, leadership, and community service.

Attendees can learn information about traditional 4-H projects such as livestock, cooking, and sewing and about innovative 4-H projects such as STEM, work readiness, and health and wellness.

The open house will be in the Community Room at the Lisbon Government Building, 7989 Dickey Drive Lisbon.

For more information, call 330-424-7291.

• • •

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — The Village Varieties 4-H club met Jan. 23. Members introduced the new officers for 2018 and also discussed the new health challenge for advisers and club members.

Members plan to serve water, do a physical activity, serve a fruit or vegetable as a snack and have activities that help members understand each other and work better together at four meetings or more.

Officers are president, Kearstin Rummel; vice president, Emma Jarvis; secretary, Brooke Manley; treasurer, Alexis Pierce; news reporter, Maria Manley; news reporter, Kara Burcaw; health, Clarice Martin; safety, Destiny Cappa; devotions, Tommy Kemp; demonstrations, Katie Downs; recreation, Madie Manley; refreshments, Kaylee Burcaw.

The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the North Benton United Presbyterian Church.

The agenda will be to finalize the enrollment sheets that are due.

• • •

RANDOLPH, Ohio — Market Masters 4-H club kicked off the year at the Randolph Community Senior Center Jan. 10 by electing club officers: president, Alyssa May; vice president,Taylor Hermann; secretary, Olivia Orf; treasurer, Emily Eckhart; and news reporter, Bailee Evans.

Club meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at the Randolph Community Center; next meeting is Feb. 14.

• • •

CANFIELD, Ohio — The first Capriculturist 4-H club meeting of 2018 was Jan. 21. The club was able to donate $65 to the Taft Grows Green 4-H club to help the club rebuild its garden and irrigation system that was damaged by vandalism.

Five members volunteered to attend and share projects during the county 4-H open house Feb. 15.

A Kinder goat doe chain was started to help members get a free Kinder goat. The recipient will raise and show the doe and when she is bred, the member will pass a doe kid on to another 4-H member. Ashley James is donating the Kinder doe kid this year.

The next meeting is Feb. 26, at 7 p.m., at the Ruritan building at the Canfield Fair.

• • •

CHARDON, Ohio — The Breeders and Feeders 4-H club met Jan. 21 at the Munson Town Hall. Beef adviser Courtney Munn read the rules for the club and welcomed new club members.

Jacob Grinstead read the treasury report, and Zach Vandevander read his health report on keeping animals safe and warm during the winter months.

The club also received an award for Honor Club for its numerous community service acts in 2017. Service projects included blankets for veterans, Geauga County food drive, Geauga County dog warden donations, collecting plastic caps, coupons for troops and volunteering for the department of aging.