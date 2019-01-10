Roundup of 4-H news for Jan. 10, 2019

COLUMBUS — The Mahoning County Junior Fair Board traveled to Columbus, Jan. 5 to attend the 94th annual Ohio Fair Managers Convention and Trade Show at the Columbus Convention Center.

The fair board members watched as the 2019 Ohio Fairs Queen, Laura Current of Champaign County, was crowned by Morgan McCutcheon, the 2018 Ohio Fairs Queen. The 2018-2019 Mahoning County 4-H Queen Callia Barwick of Canfield also competed in the queen competition.

There were a variety of workshops to attend, from Farm Chore Olympics to Learning the Ropes of Being a Good Junior Fair Board Member.

Following the convention, the youth, adult advisers and committee members of the Mahoning County Livestock Clubs were treated to dinner by the Mahoning County Senior Fair Board.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Just Rite 4-H Club met Dec. 18 for the installation of new officers. Leading the club in 2019 will be: Ryan Irwin, president; Callie Koons, vice president; Addison Blazer, secretary; Grant Irwin, treasurer; and Camryn Cody, news reporter.

The club will meet Jan. 20 at the Salem Community Center from 6-9 p.m.