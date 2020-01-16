Roundup of 4-H news for Jan. 16, 2020

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Junior Fair Board traveled to Columbus Jan. 4 to attend the 95th Annual Ohio Fair Managers Convention and Trade Show at the Columbus Convention Center. The featured Key Note Speaker was Kayla Grammer, who shared her story of recovery from addiction and is currently attending college working towards a degree in social work. The 2019-2020 Mahoning County 4-H Queen Natalia Kresic of Lordstown competed in the Ohio Fairs Queen Competition. There were a variety of workshops to attend; Kim Moff, Canfield Fair Junior Fair Manager, and Beth Smith and Kristen Eisenhauer, both Extension Educators, 4-H Youth Development Mahoning County, were co-presenters for the session Captivating the Crowd.

• • •

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — Brandon Quear, of the Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club, received the club’s spirit award at the January meeting. 4-H Queen Natalia Kresic described some of the activities she participated in at the Ohio Fairs Queen Competition in Columbus early in January.

Kresic was one of 15 queens selected as semi-finalists. There were over 80 queens participating in the competition that was part of the 95th annual Fair Managers Convention.

The club welcomed three new members. They are Lucy Sienerth, Justin Feorene and Tony Schrem. Members made valentines that will be distributed to area veterans by the local VFW. The club will meet again Feb. 13 in the Ellsworth Fire Hall at 7 p.m.